JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($7.86) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 281.52% from the stock’s previous close.

JD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 205 ($2.52) to GBX 210 ($2.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.84) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 185 ($2.27) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 293.13 ($3.60).

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

JD opened at GBX 167.75 ($2.06) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 172.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,769.17, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.67. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of GBX 88.40 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 213.12 ($2.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09.

Insider Activity at JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

In related news, insider Ian Dyson acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £68,400 ($84,039.81). In related news, insider Andy Higginson bought 159,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £241,153.04 ($296,293.21). Also, insider Ian Dyson acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £68,400 ($84,039.81). 52.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Featured Articles

