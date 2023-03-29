Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Brixmor Property Group in a report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Brixmor Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $308.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of BRX opened at $20.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,059,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,545,000 after acquiring an additional 177,462 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth about $505,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 164,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 52.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,844,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,073,000 after acquiring an additional 634,769 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 191,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.