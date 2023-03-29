Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Valneva SE’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Valneva in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Valneva’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valneva’s FY2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 94.25% and a negative net margin of 42.00%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of Valneva stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.74. Valneva has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALN. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Valneva during the third quarter worth $3,768,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Valneva during the first quarter worth $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valneva during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Valneva during the second quarter worth $31,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

