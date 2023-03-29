Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) to Underperform

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $160.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.96% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WING. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wingstop from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wingstop from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.11.

NASDAQ WING opened at $183.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.85, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.59. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $193.74.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.81%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $1,362,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after acquiring an additional 828,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $381,000.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

