JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JELD. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JELD-WEN from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

JELD-WEN Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JELD stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Insider Transactions at JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 30,800 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $364,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,099,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,030,959.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 82,800 shares of company stock valued at $998,260. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

