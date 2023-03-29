JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target Cut to $1.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOANGet Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $3.50 to $1.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 44.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of JOANN in a report on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on JOANN from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

JOANN Price Performance

JOAN opened at $1.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. JOANN has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOANN

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOAN. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 141.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JOANN by 86.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in JOANN in the third quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JOANN by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in JOANN in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

