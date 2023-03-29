Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Jounce Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE opened at $1.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $95.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.63. Jounce Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $7.94.

Insider Activity at Jounce Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 65,701 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $65,043.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,279,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,227,002.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 38,117 shares of company stock valued at $41,929 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 61,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,613,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 21,473 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 133,610 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which engages in developing treatments for cancer. It also provides novel cancer immunotherapies to attack tumors. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber, and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.