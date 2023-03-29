JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €220.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) received a €220.00 ($236.56) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s current price.

RI has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €229.00 ($246.24) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €199.00 ($213.98) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €167.00 ($179.57) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays set a €268.00 ($288.17) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($247.31) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at €203.80 ($219.14) on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($146.51). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €196.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €188.65.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

