JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €8.00 Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been given a €8.00 ($8.60) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHA. Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($8.28) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.45) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.60) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.30 ($7.85) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.20 ($6.67) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at €6.65 ($7.15) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €6.62 and its 200 day moving average is €6.08. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($12.15) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($18.00).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

