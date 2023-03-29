JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target to GBX 130

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 115 ($1.41) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 165 ($2.03) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.67.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $3.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

