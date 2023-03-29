Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives $34.53 Consensus PT from Analysts

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.53.

JNPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

NYSE JNPR opened at $32.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.51. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.11%.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $84,357.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,818.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $195,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,312,143.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $84,357.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,818.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,822 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,825,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,120,000 after buying an additional 338,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,561,492 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,346,000 after purchasing an additional 93,536 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,427,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,488,000 after purchasing an additional 649,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,392,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,886,000 after purchasing an additional 106,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Juniper Networks by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,719,498 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,755,000 after buying an additional 344,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

