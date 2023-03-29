Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.23% from the company’s previous close.
Kala Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ KALA opened at $15.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -1.64.
Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($7.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($1.41). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,320.11% and a negative net margin of 1,383.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -15.35 EPS for the current year.
About Kala Pharmaceuticals
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based mucus penetrating particles with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S. Langer and Colin R.
