Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.23% from the company’s previous close.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ KALA opened at $15.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -1.64.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($7.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($1.41). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,320.11% and a negative net margin of 1,383.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -15.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the third quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 207,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26,056 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 154,756 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 81,200 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based mucus penetrating particles with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S. Langer and Colin R.

