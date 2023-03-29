Keeler THomas Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,647 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Keeler THomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VBK stock opened at $207.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $256.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

