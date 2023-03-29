Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Keurig Dr Pepper has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Keurig Dr Pepper has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KDP shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.70 per share, with a total value of $34,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,001 shares in the company, valued at $971,634.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 74,797 shares of company stock worth $2,609,558 and sold 30,127,700 shares worth $1,037,197,872. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 526,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 37,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.