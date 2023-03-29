KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY stock opened at $12.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,815,000 after buying an additional 1,414,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in KeyCorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,242,000 after buying an additional 2,399,018 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in KeyCorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,534,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,984,000 after buying an additional 84,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after buying an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

