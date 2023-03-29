Kilroy Realty Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Kilroy Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Kilroy Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 138.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kilroy Realty to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:KRC opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Several research firms recently commented on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,235,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,230,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,250,000 after buying an additional 1,059,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,035,000 after buying an additional 811,897 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,247,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,201,000 after purchasing an additional 399,435 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 683,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,336,000 after purchasing an additional 327,838 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

