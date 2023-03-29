Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1,328.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $131.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.68. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.09.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

