KRS Capital Management LLC Buys 38 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.7% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $280.82 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $285.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.61.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

