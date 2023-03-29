Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives $5.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.56.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWIM shares. Barclays cut Latham Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

SWIM stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $323.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.39 and a beta of 1.28. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $14.66.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $107.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.23 million. Latham Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Latham Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,476,000 after buying an additional 1,147,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Latham Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after acquiring an additional 674,112 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Latham Group by 416.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,285 shares during the period. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Latham Group by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 1,589,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 819,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Latham Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 240,932 shares during the period. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

