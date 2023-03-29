LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €55.00 by Barclays

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €55.00 ($59.14) price target by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($74.19) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($89.25) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($88.17) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €91.00 ($97.85) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

FRA:LEG opened at €47.65 ($51.24) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($80.83) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($105.91). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €64.95.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

