Leo H. Evart Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Leo H. Evart Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $82.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.87.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

