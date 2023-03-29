Li-Cycle (LICY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect Li-Cycle to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

NYSE:LICY opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. Li-Cycle has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.44 million, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Li-Cycle

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 335.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

LICY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

