LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LianBio Stock Performance

LIAN stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. LianBio has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24.

Get LianBio alerts:

Institutional Trading of LianBio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in LianBio by 32.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,822,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 695,979 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in LianBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LianBio by 417.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 254,100 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LianBio by 348.9% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 252,594 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LianBio by 18.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 837,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 128,867 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LianBio Company Profile

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LianBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LianBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.