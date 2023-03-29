Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $8.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.40.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $164.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.09. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $176.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after buying an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.80%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

