Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Receives $15.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIND. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 14,585 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $176,332.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,681,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,226,300.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Up 2.0 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,393,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,228,000 after buying an additional 421,609 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,503,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,745,000 after buying an additional 75,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after buying an additional 63,981 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 114,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 10.3% during the third quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 1,435,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after buying an additional 134,647 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.23. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The firm has a market cap of $466.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.35.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.51 million. Equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Featured Stories

