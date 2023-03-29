Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Receives $15.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIND. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 14,585 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $176,332.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,681,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,226,300.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lindblad Expeditions Stock Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ LIND opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.23. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The firm has a market cap of $466.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.35.
Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.51 million. Equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.