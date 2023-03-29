Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at R. F. Lafferty

Equities research analysts at R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty’s target price suggests a potential upside of 297.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Lion Electric from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Lion Electric Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LEV opened at $1.76 on Monday. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $342.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lion Electric

About Lion Electric

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 36,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 45,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.