Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.3 %

TMO stock opened at $554.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $563.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $618.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

