Lion Street Advisors LLC Buys 313 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Nvest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,011 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,223 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Price Performance

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

V stock opened at $220.33 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.42. The company has a market capitalization of $414.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.