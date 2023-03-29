Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Lion Street Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,225 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at $104,561,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARA opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.63. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average is $20.00.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PARA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie cut Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.45.

Paramount Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Articles

