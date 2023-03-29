Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Performance

Lipocine stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. The company has a market cap of $29.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lipocine will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,678,090 shares in the company, valued at $536,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 204,000 shares of company stock worth $65,860 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPCN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine in the third quarter valued at $42,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lipocine by 524.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lipocine by 146.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 118,394 shares in the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lipocine

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded on October 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

