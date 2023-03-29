LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LIQT opened at $0.48 on Monday. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.49.
LiqTech International Company Profile
