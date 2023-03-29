Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.83-2.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $697.58 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOVE. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.71.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $63.41. The company has a market capitalization of $410.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.18.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 172,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 748.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 296,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after buying an additional 261,529 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 29.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,853,000 after purchasing an additional 228,148 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 56.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 71,627 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the third quarter worth $807,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,559,000 after purchasing an additional 36,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

