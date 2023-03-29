Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after buying an additional 379,707 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $296,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,546 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $68,785,000 after purchasing an additional 246,393 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,501,000 after buying an additional 166,839 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $320.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $310.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.25. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $410.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.93.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

