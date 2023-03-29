Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $368.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $394.00 to $368.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.93.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock opened at $320.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

