Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.93-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.89-1.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.50-11.72 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $320.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.25. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KGI Securities raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $368.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $397.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, STF Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading

