Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LULU. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.93.
Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of LULU stock opened at $320.31 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $410.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $908,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,753,000 after acquiring an additional 34,011 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 13,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
