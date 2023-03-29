LXI REIT (LON:LXI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $95.20

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95.20 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 95.75 ($1.18), with a volume of 462606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.50 ($1.17).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.60) price objective on shares of LXI REIT in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

LXI REIT Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 110.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 117.70. The stock has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,045.56 and a beta of 0.37.

LXI REIT Announces Dividend

LXI REIT Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. LXI REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.

(Get Rating)

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

