LXI REIT (LON:LXI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $95.20

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95.20 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 95.75 ($1.18), with a volume of 462606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.50 ($1.17).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.60) price objective on shares of LXI REIT in a report on Thursday, February 9th.
LXI REIT Stock Down 1.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 110.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 117.70. The stock has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,045.56 and a beta of 0.37.
LXI REIT Announces Dividend
LXI REIT Company Profile
The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.
Featured Stories
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for LXI REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXI REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.