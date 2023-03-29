Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Lowered to $27.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MRO. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $23.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.38. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

