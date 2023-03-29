Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Given New GBX 130 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 115 ($1.41) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 160 ($1.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.15) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 161.86 ($1.99).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 2.4 %

LON MKS opened at GBX 158.80 ($1.95) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 934.12, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.64. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 91.56 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 168.70 ($2.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 153.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 129.90.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.