Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT Lowered to $57.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $78.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $46.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.74 and a 200-day moving average of $59.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 3.55. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. The business had revenue of $707.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Billy E. Goodwin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,760,500.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,300 shares of company stock worth $465,035 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after purchasing an additional 257,100 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 198,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,928 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

