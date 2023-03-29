McNamara Financial Services Inc. Has $1.36 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.4% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 48.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $154.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $181.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

