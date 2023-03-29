Melius Initiates Coverage on FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Equities researchers at Melius initiated coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock. Melius’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.87% from the company’s previous close.

FDX has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.96.

NYSE:FDX opened at $220.44 on Monday. FedEx has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.14 and its 200-day moving average is $181.77. The firm has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in FedEx by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 42,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in FedEx by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,286 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,944,000 after acquiring an additional 23,247 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in FedEx by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 16,315 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,473 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

