Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Merit Group (LON:MRIT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 116 ($1.43) target price on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 34.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.67 million, a P/E ratio of -355.56 and a beta of 0.16. Merit Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 49 ($0.60).

Merit Group plc develops machine learning tools in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Dods and Merit Data & Technology segments. It offers an online service that provides access to political representatives and public affairs professionals; political intelligence to understand and react to political and policy issues; polling services to engage with civil service, NHS, and local government audiences; and MP polling service to ask politicians the questions.

