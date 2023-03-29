Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $240.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.96.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $200.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.86 and its 200 day moving average is $142.01. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,159. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. Prostatis Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,043.1% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 37,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 35,693 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $3,244,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $10,026,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

