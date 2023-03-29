M&G (LON:MNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 247 ($3.03) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 265 ($3.26) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of M&G to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 218 ($2.68) in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 222.14 ($2.73).

Get M&G alerts:

M&G Price Performance

Shares of MNG opened at GBX 180.05 ($2.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -271.74, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 202.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 190.98. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 159.30 ($1.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 229.90 ($2.82).

M&G Increases Dividend

M&G Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. M&G’s payout ratio is -3,030.30%.

(Get Rating)

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.