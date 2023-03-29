Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MU. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $86.24.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,472,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,278,171,000 after purchasing an additional 183,309 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,110,766,000 after acquiring an additional 190,553 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $581,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

