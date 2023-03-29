Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Rating) shares rose 13.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 3,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Microwave Filter Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.

Microwave Filter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microwave Filter Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and development of electronic filters both for radio and microwave frequencies. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for markets, such as cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation and defense.

Further Reading

