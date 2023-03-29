Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) PT Lowered to $159.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $178.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s current price.

MAA has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $178.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.38.

MAA opened at $143.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.51 and its 200-day moving average is $157.84. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $138.68 and a 52-week high of $217.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,176,642.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,462 shares of company stock worth $379,401 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,086,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,959,753,000 after acquiring an additional 141,902 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $543,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,466,000 after buying an additional 39,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,687,000 after buying an additional 856,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

