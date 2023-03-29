MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) vs. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Head to Head Review

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) and AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

MidCap Financial Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.9%. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. MidCap Financial Investment pays out 353.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MidCap Financial Investment has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. MidCap Financial Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.3% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidCap Financial Investment $230.35 million 3.12 $1.29 million $0.43 25.51 AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund -$178.55 million -4.61 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares MidCap Financial Investment and AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MidCap Financial Investment has higher revenue and earnings than AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund.

Volatility and Risk

MidCap Financial Investment has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MidCap Financial Investment and AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidCap Financial Investment 11.80% 10.13% 3.91% AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MidCap Financial Investment and AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidCap Financial Investment 0 2 1 0 2.33 AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

MidCap Financial Investment currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.95%. Given MidCap Financial Investment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MidCap Financial Investment is more favorable than AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund.

Summary

MidCap Financial Investment beats AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MidCap Financial Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”). In addition, for tax purposes we have elected to be treated as a regulated investment company (”RIC”) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (”the Code”). Our investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation. We invest in various forms of debt investments including senior secured loans, subordinated and mezzanine investments and/or equity in private middle-market companies. From time to time, we may also invest in the securities of public companies. Our portfolio is comprised primarily of investments in subordinated debt, sometimes referred to as mezzanine debt, and senior secured loans of private middle-market companies that, in the case of senior secured loans, generally are not broadly syndicated and whose aggregate tranche size is typically less than $300 million. From time to time, our portfolio also includes equi

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

