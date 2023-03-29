Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 1,094 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $154.82 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.13. The company has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.50.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

